It's an intriguing scenario for Portland in particular—despite the team's rocky year, it'll be going to Florida with center Jusuf Nurkic, who was due to make his return following a yearlong recovery from a leg injury the week the season was suspended. It's not clear if forward Zach Collins, who suffered a torn left shoulder only a few games into the 2019-20 season, will also be back in the lineup, but Damian Lillard recently said he's "100 percent positive" both Nurkic and Collins will be available whenever the season resumes. (Guard Rodney Hood, sadly, remains out with a torn Achilles tendon.)