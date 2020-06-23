The first game is on actual broadcast network television: CBS. So is the championship. In between, you'll need a CBS All Access streaming subscription, which you may already have if you love Star Trek and/or Tom Selleck. Otherwise, it's $5.95 a month, though a one-month trial is free with a promo code—do what you will with that information. Of course, supporter culture is as much a part of watching soccer as the game itself. Now that bars and restaurants are reopened in Multnomah County, Thorns fans have a few options for gathering with others. The Toffee Club on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, for one, plans to show later Thorns games at its current limited capacity, with reservations required. This weekend, however, the English men's FA Cup takes precedence.