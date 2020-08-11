It's not terribly surprising, but for Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers fans, the news is still jarring: The Pac-12 has officially canceled all sports for the fall of 2020 due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement came Tuesday afternoon following a unanimous vote by the conference's presidents and chancellors.
The conference will reconsider the decision after Jan. 1, 2021.
"Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where, in many cases, the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant. We will continue to monitor the situation, and when conditions change, we will be ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year."
The move was considered a foregone conclusion after the Big Ten also voted to suspend the fall sports season earlier on Tuesday.
In a press release, the Pac-12 said student-athletes will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed.
"Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes," said Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon. "We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the new year."
