The first-ever trophy from an improvised pandemic bubble tournament is not exactly the Stanley Cup, but winning any soccer tournament is big. It's just the fourth time that the Timbers have made a final: the 1975 NASL Soccer Bowl; the 2015 MLS Cup; the 2018 MLS Cup; and now, this. They also get $300,000 in prize money, and clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League, which the Timbers have only made twice before.