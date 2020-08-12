Portland-based Columbia Sportswear is getting into business with one of NASCAR's most high-profile drivers.
The outdoor apparel company today announced a multiyear sponsorship deal with Bubba Wallace, the auto racing league's only full-time Black driver.
Wallace will act as an ambassador for the brand, while the Columbia logo will appear on his car at upcoming races.
"Columbia Sportswear is a perfect fit for my lifestyle away from the track," Wallace said in a press release. "I love spending time outdoors—boating, golfing, hiking, photography—just anything to help me decompress from a hectic racing schedule."
Wallace is a six-time NASCAR national-series winner, but he's achieved crossover fame this year for his activism, leading a successful campaign to ban the Confederate flag at races. He's since signed endorsement deals with Beats By Dre and Cash App.
After a noose found in his garage triggered an FBI investigation, Wallace was the subject of a critical tweet from President Trump.
But Columbia president Joe Boyle told The Associated Press that "it wasn't the [activism] that stood out for us, it was that he grew up in the outdoors. His favorite activities to do outside the track is photography, hiking, biking, golf —it's just a natural fit."
