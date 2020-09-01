After Avengers: Endgame came out in 2019, I began to swirl an idle thought around in my dome. I thought about the primary, the election, everything I knew I was going to be subjected to, all the myriad irritations I was going to confront over the course of the upcoming year. I was unnerved, exhausted, and I just got done watching the only thing I had been looking forward to even a little bit. I thought, "Hey, if I could, I would definitely go into a coma right now that lasted until the election was over." What I didn't know, at the time, was that it would end up being exponentially worse than I could imagine, in every conceivable way, a living nightmare of fear and violence and death with no end in sight that would even infect my dreams.