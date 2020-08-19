But Dame's play was otherworldly. He manipulated his way past swarming defenders to the basket, threaded passes to open teammates, and slammed his body onto hardwood to pluck loose balls. He hit a shot from the half-court logo, and another that bounced off the back rim and flew straight in the air so high it disappeared from the view of television cameras, before swooshing through the net for 3 points. Lillard scored 154 of those points in three nights—the most anyone has ever scored in the final three games of a season.