Everything is awful right now, particularly in this part of the world.
Pandemic. Wildfires. Increasing political tension in the streets, unbreathable air in the sky, and hey, don't forget the earthquake that could strike at any minute!
Here's one thing to be grateful for, though: At least you're not the Los Angeles Clippers.
The NBA's ultimate hard-luck franchise once again slipped on a banana peel and fell right off the edge of a cliff, blowing a 3-1 lead to the underdog Denver Nuggets and getting bounced from the bubble in a year when many analysts and oddsmakers picked them to finally win a championship.
Oh, it was a wonderful night on Twitter—and no one had more fun than CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard.
If you recall, back on Aug. 7, the Blazers lost a close game to the Clippers after Lillard uncharacteristically missed two critical free throws. L.A. guard Patrick Beverley tapped his wrist mockingly, then went on Instagram and made a reference to "Cancun"—as in, "Enjoy your early vacation." Paul George also chimed in with "And you getting sent home this year," rebuffing Dame's reminder that he sent Playoff P off with a wave last postseason.
The fourth quarter of tonight's Game 7 was not even over before McCollum—most likely enjoying a bottle or two of his new signature wine—got his first shot off.
Once the Clippers completed their Clippening, McCollum really emptied the clip, so to speak.
And of course, it was only a matter of time before Dame joined in.
But it wasn't just the starting backcourt getting their licks in:
Look, stuff is bad right about now. Downright apocalyptic. But look on the bright side: At least you're not getting bagged on by Mario Hezonja.
Comments