If you recall, back on Aug. 7, the Blazers lost a close game to the Clippers after Lillard uncharacteristically missed two critical free throws. L.A. guard Patrick Beverley tapped his wrist mockingly, then went on Instagram and made a reference to "Cancun"—as in, "Enjoy your early vacation." Paul George also chimed in with "And you getting sent home this year," rebuffing Dame's reminder that he sent Playoff P off with a wave last postseason.