Damian Lillard has threatened to start shooting from the half-court line, and while he's yet to start launching 'em from quite that far in an actual game that matters, he took the opportunity to show that he totally could hit from that range if he chose to. He made two absurd shots during the game, one from legitimately in the backcourt, and another buzzer-beater from just barely inside to ice the game for Team LeBron.