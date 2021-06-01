Elsewhere in the interview, Aldridge, who announced his retirement on April 15 following the discovery of an irregular heartbeat, discusses struggling with depression over the last month and a half, and the incident that led to his decision. He also talks about his six years with the San Antonio Spurs and his brief stint with the title-favorite Brooklyn Nets. And, of course, he discusses his time Portland, in which he admits feeling like he was constantly “on the back burner” during the Brandon Roy years. He says his only regret is not developing a stronger bond with Lillard.