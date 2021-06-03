It was probably over on Tuesday, when the team couldn’t manage to pull away after Lillard went for 55 points and 10 assists and the team couldn’t capitalize. But failure only happens by a process, so the Blazers went out again tonight and got sacked for good. They were ahead for a while; it looked pretty good there after Jusuf Nurkic managed to go foul-less in the first half. But boom, four—FOUR—fouls for him in the third quarter, the defense just pits out, a year and two weeks of playing beyond anyone’s reasonable capabilities seems to hit Lillard all at once, and the team just collapses to perdition in front of a home crowd.