After almost a half-century, the city’s junior hockey team has changed its controversial logo.
Since 1976, the Portland Winterhawks have worn jerseys featuring a caricature of an Indigenous person—one similar to that of the National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks, who sold the team a pile of used uniforms before its inaugural season.
Following years of criticism, the team today unveiled its new branding, replacing the prior emblem with a scowling hawk.
“We are so proud to finally have our own identity,” team owner Michael Kramer said in a press release. “We feel our new look is fresh and unique, one that we are excited about and believe our community will be as well.”
The new design is a collaboration between Oregon-based designer Brian Grundell and apparel company Portland Gear. The new logo features two feathers in the bird’s head, which “nod to the feathers in the previous logo,” while the bottom half incorporates an image of Mount Hood.
Merchandise featuring the new logo is already on sale.
