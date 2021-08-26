Moda Center Requests Vaccination Proof or Recent Negative PCR Test for Entry

Days before Blazers season ticket presales begin, the Trail Blazers and Moda Center have announced that they will require proof of COVID vaccination or a recent, negative PCR test at the door for entry to the arena. These safety restrictions will also apply to Winterhawks games inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and concerts held at Moda Center.

“With the health and safety of our fans, staff, players and touring artists at the forefront, the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter will be requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event,” the press release said.

Moda Center did not require vaccine proof at a Guns N’ Roses concert on Sunday, Aug. 22, where guests were only required to wear masks—but were required to wear them “at all times while on campus and inside the arena,” Director of Corporate Communications Hilary Gorlin told WW.

Rose Quarter visitors with further questions can find answers on the ”Welcome Back” FAQ page, where the venues makes clear that—despite vaccine viewpoints—they will not accept any religious or medical exemptions to the new requirement that guests show proof of vaccination or negative PCR test results for admission.

Blazers ticket presales start on Aug. 31. Regular sales begin Sept. 2.

