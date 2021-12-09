Timbers Army Lines Up in Front of Providence Park for First Chance at MLS Cup Seats

If you walk by Providence Park tonight, you’ll see a line of tents assembled along its south and west sides, populated by cold-looking people in big scarves trading hand warmers. And although the neighborhood seems like it would scorn a new tent village, this one actually represents the rekindling of a community tradition.

What you’re seeing is a normal overnight campout for the Timbers Army and general admission tickets. It happens all the time, even for regular games—though fans paused the lineups for most of the pandemic. Groups outside tonight estimated that they restarted the practice halfway through this current season.

At 7 in the morning tomorrow, the first thousand people in line will receive wristbands, enabling them them to enter the stadium early and have first choice at the best seats on game day.

Tonight’s lineup is a little larger and more intense than the ones we’re used to seeing, due to the excitement surrounding Saturday’s Major League Soccer Cup game.

Tomorrow morning, once those in line get their hands on that sweet strip of plastic, they can go home—and return for primo seats on Saturday.

New to this stuff? Read a cheat sheet to the championship game.