Four Ways to Take Part in Portland’s MLS Cup Game Weekend

This weekend the city looks to the Portland Timbers for victory in the Saturday 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup Championship final game against New York City FC.

Because this city loves soccer and also because it just plain needs a win, there are a number of ways to get Timbers green and gold into your life, even if you aren’t one of the lucky 25,000 Providence Park ticket holders.

Dedicated Timbers Voodoo Doughnuts

Through Saturday, Voodoo Doughnuts is selling Timbers Custom Sprinkle Cakes at their Davis, Oak Grove and Old Town locations. The design isn’t all that, but a portion of the profits goes to the Portland Timbers Stand Together Community Fund.

The Downtown Goes Green and Gold

If you can find some cheer in the weekend’s 40-degrees and rainy forecast—and if you live here you probably can—a walk around the downtown will reveal many city landmarks dressed up for the big game. Of course, the Oregon Convention Center and Moda Center are shining the proud team colors, but so are the OHSU Tram, the PacWest roof, Fox Tower, the Morrison Bridge, the Wells Fargo Tower and the Crowne Plaza Building.

Giant MLS Cup Trophy in Pioneer Square

Thursday afternoon, MLS unveiled a 15-foot, 1500-pound replica of the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy—the trophy that this whole shebang is named for—in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Chainsaw artists Patrick and Michael Bryson carved a chainsaw artist interpretation of the MLS Cup trophy out of a four-foot log, also in the square.

107ist Watch Sessions Around Portland

There are far too many Timbers fans to fit in Providence Park. So if you want to watch the game Saturday, consider joining a dedicated viewing party. There will likely be other places playing the game, but these ones are guaranteed to have a fervent sea of scarf-wearing supporters.

Beulahland, 118 NE 28th Ave., 503-719-6458, beulahlandpdx.com.

StormBreaker Brewing, 832 N Beech St., 971-703-4516, stormbreakerbrewing.com.

North 45 Pub, 517 NW 21st Ave., 503-248-6317, north45pub.com

At North 45, due to its close proximity to the stadium, they’ll probably be able to hear the noon start of Saturday’s game, heralded by an F-15 flyover.