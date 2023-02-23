Damian Lillard Wrote and Performed a Track About the Blazers Being Stuck at PDX for Seven Hours

Update: The Blazers are finally on their way to tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings, but Damian Lillard is unlikely to play.

The current snowfall may have paralyzed Portland, but it has had at least one upside: providing Damian Lillard with some musical inspiration.

While stuck on the tarmac at Portland International Airport, Lillard recorded an impromptu music video about “this fucking blizzard” (”guess we fly this bitch tomorrow,” he raps, before unleashing a few lyrics that aren’t printable in this publication).

Blazers videographer Tristan Brillanceau caught the entire performance (the first lyric is, “Where the fuck is Tristan?”). The entertainment was likely a much-needed diversion for the team: After a seven-hour delay, their flight was canceled. (They took off for Sacramento this afternoon.)

CONTEXT: Trail Blazers arrived at airport on Wednesday around 2:45 pm to take off for Sacramento. Stayed on plane until approximately 10 pm and headed home. Due to weather/traffic, the commute home for some players was up to two hours. Returned to airport this morning at 9 am and… https://t.co/9hu3KKw2w1 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2023

As Dame fans know, Lillard has had a relatively successful side career as a rapper, performing under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. His first studio album, The Letter O, made the Billboard Top 200, while Confirmed and Big D.O.L.L.A. placed on the indie charts.

