Larger-Than-Expected Snowfall Paralyzes the City

Snow came to Portland today.

As flurries turned into stronger snow showers throughout the afternoon, a number of school districts let students out early and commuters began to hit the road in an effort to beat the storm.

By dusk, accumulation far exceeded forecasts, with the National Weather Service reporting 5.3 inches in Portland by 6 pm.

Traffic across the metro area ground to a near standstill at rush hour, with trucks blocking sections major highways. City surface streets were no better, with cars essentially at a standstill. At 7 pm, a Fed Ex trailer disconnected from its trailer occupied a westbound lane of the Morrison Bridge. Interstate 5 north was blocked south of downtown, with all lanes empty under the Morrison Bridge. Meanwhile, I-5 south was a parking lot.

The only WW staffer smart enough to take TriMet home snapped some photos of what he saw. (The rest spent the late afternoon and early evening marooned in their cars.)

The storm system, according to the National Weather Service, was a dynamic low-pressure system that shifted southward, bringing widespread snow accumulation. It’s likely that the snow will continue to dump overnight since the system has stalled over our region, and wind from the east will make the temperatures feel bitterly cold. The National Weather Service is advising everyone to prepare their home and plants for the big chill, which should last through Friday.