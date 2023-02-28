Photos: Timbers Start Their Season With a Win in the Sleet

Sporadic sleet and near-freezing temperatures greeted the Soccer City faithful as thousands packed into Providence Park on Monday, Feb. 27, for the Portland Timbers delayed 2023 home opener.

Juan Mosquera (No. 29) scored his first Major League Soccer goal in the sixth minute—the 600th overall in the team’s MLS history—and the Timbers managed to outlast Sporting Kansas City’s professional dominance to secure a 1-0 win.

It was also head coach Giovanni Savarese’s 69th victory with the club, making him the winningest coach in Timbers history.

