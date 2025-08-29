Portland Thorns Acquire English Midfielder Laila Harbert

There’s a new teenage phenom in town.

The Portland Thorns announced Monday that the club has acquired 18-year-old English midfielder Laila Harbert on loan from Arsenal WFC for the remainder of the 2025 season.

“She’s a good young, technical footballer,” Thorns head coach Rob Gale said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. “What I really liked about her game is: left foot, right foot, play between the lines. Her first thought is forward.”

The Thorns have nine remaining matches this year and currently have a 7-5-5 record.

Gale said Harbert’s attacking momentum will complement the way Portland likes to build attacks through the middle of the field and in transitional moments.

“I’m a composed midfielder,” Harbert said on Thursday, sitting in front of the Thorns press conference backdrop. “I like the ball under pressure.” Though she primarily plays in a more defensive midfield role, Herbert said she likes to take advantage of opportunities to work her way up the pitch and break pressure.

As a backup to Thorns co-captain Sam Coffey — or as someone who could come in alongside Coffey to fortify Portland’s defense — Harbert’s ability to solve opponents’ pressure aligns with what Portland expects from their defensive midfielders. Still, Gale said she has room to grow in the defensive side of her game, specifically in breaking up attacks in the very transitional and physical style of American soccer.

“I was willing to take that risk in coming out and competing for minutes,” Harbert said. “I know it’s not going to be easy, and that’s a challenge that I’m excited for and ready for.”