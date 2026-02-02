Portland Pickles Release 2026 Promo Night Schedule

As the calendar flips to February this weird, nonwintry winter, the Portland Pickles are giving us proof that the end is in sight. The collegiate wood-bat baseball team just dropped its 2026 promotional schedule and opened up single-ticket sales for this summer’s games at Lents Park.

The team took fan requests this year when crafting its theme night schedule, according to Courtney Schmidt, Portland Pickles general manager.

“It’s hard to imagine this season will be even bigger than last year, but with a lineup like this, I know our fans will continue to prove over and over again why the best place to be in the summer is Walker Stadium,” Schmidt said in a press release.

New promo highlights for 2026:

Raise the Chers (June 5): Celebrate Cher’s 80th birthday.

Purr in the Park (June 16): After years of Woof Wednesdays, feline friends are getting their turn at Walker Stadium. “Cats welcome, but we know they won’t care,” say the Pickles.

Moms Gone Wild (June 20): Salon services for moms, on the eve of Father’s Day.

Get Married at the Game (July 11): 35 couples will say “I dill” at center field in a real, legally binding ceremony officiated by Pickles co-owner Jon Ryan.

Randy Marsh/ South Park Night (July 23): Dress as your favorite South Park character.

Night (July 23): Dress as your favorite character. Dilly Wonka and the Pickle Factory (July 26): Willy Wonka night.

night. Dilly Horror Picture Show (Aug. 1): Rocky Horror night.

Many fan favorites such as Woof Wednesdays, Youth Sport Sundays and themes such as Dillon’s Drag Race and Emo Night will carry over to this year as well. Home games kick off with a preseason exhibition on May 26 and run through Aug. 5. Check out the full schedule at picklestickets.com.