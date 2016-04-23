Hickl has been involved with Vulcan since 2013, where he worked as a technical advisor to Allen, building a technology investment strategy that met his philanthropic and investment goals and working with organizations including the Trail Blazers on tech project. His biggest achievement? Coordinating Vulcan's $100 million response to the 2014 Ebola epidemic in Africa. Hickl worked on the ground in Ghana to solve logistics and communications problems, distributing thousands of cell phones to front line workers to let them issue regular reports.