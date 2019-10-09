From our perspective, an incubator, as the name would imply, is designed to protect entrepreneurs and their ideas from the outside world, giving them the time and protection they need to mature an idea into a business pursuit, like a traditional incubator does for eggs. Accelerators, on the other hand, are designed to expose early-stage companies to the real world as quickly as we possibly can to determine whether they have the potential to survive and excel in the outside world. We're more likely to be breaking eggs than saving them.