For three weeks, Portland teachers union president Gwen Sullivan's Facebook profile has featured the photo of internationally acclaimed artist Frida Kahlo.
It's a protest of Portland Public Schools' decision to suspend a longtime substitute teacher last month for showing students a documentary about the artist.
"It's just the most ridiculous thing," Sullivan tells WW. "It's ludicrous."
The students who saw the documentary were no younger than 13, and are part of a program for students in federal immigration limbo.
The teacher has been back on the district's official list of substitute teachers, but will also receive 11 days of back pay, a district source says.
Here's a link to the video, available on YouTube, "The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo" that students watched.
