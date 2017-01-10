Years DJing: About eight years. The first time spinning out was at Tiga—RIP.
Genres: Varies depending on the gig. I'm a big jazz guy, but I tend to spin a lot of house, electronic and hip-hop.
Where you can catch me regularly: 11 pm to midnight Monday through Thursday on KMHD 89.1 FM. Every third Thursday at Sweet Hereafter starting Jan. 26.
Craziest gig: Nothing too crazy, but my favorite in recent memory was a warehouse Halloween party with a floating DJ booth. I spun mostly 45s that night, and it was a blast.
My go-to records: Anything from Rhythm Section International; Yussef Kamaal, "Black Focus"; Mr. Fingers, Outer Acid EP.
Don't ever ask me to play…: Something off your phone.
NEXT GIG: DJ Survival Skills spins at Sweet Hereafter, 3326 SE Belmont St., on Thursday, Jan. 26. 8:30 pm.
