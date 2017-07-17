There's Now A People-Powered Miniature Train Riding the Rails Outside Tillamook

Part of the allure of traveling by rail is getting a rare glimpse at an area's underbelly. Along the Port of Tillamook Railroad, that scene can look like overgrown yards strewn with rusting tools, car parts and forgotten children's toys. At one point, a nursing pit bull and her pups wander from their property toward the rails and watch us glide by. You'll even pass the back of the Tillamook Cheese Factory. It's all concrete and metal tanks—a drab gray building surrounded by barbed wire, in stark contrast to the side set up to welcome tourists.