The Oregon Beer Awards select and celebrate our state's top beers in 24 categories, and honor Oregon's exceptional breweries, bars and festivals in seven additional categories. It is the only statewide double blind beer tasting competition in Oregon.
Review 2018 OBA Style Guidelines.
OBA beer registration is now closed.
Over 1000 beers from 125 Oregon breweries were judged Jan 20-21 in a double blind tasting with over 85 judges. Catch a glimpse of the weekend.
Winners will be announced at the The Oregon Beer Awards ceremony held Wednesday, February 28 at Revolution Hall. Join us for the "Academy Awards of Oregon Beer." Tickets are on sale now. bit.ly/oba2018.
$2 of every ticket goes to our non-profit partner Oregon Wild. Oregon Wild works to protect and restore Oregon's wildlands, wildlife and waters as an enduring legacy for all Oregonians.
