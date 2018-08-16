The Oregon Beer Awards select and celebrate our state's top beers in 25 categories, and honor Oregon's exceptional breweries, bars and festivals in seven additional categories. It is the only statewide double blind beer tasting competition in Oregon.
2019 OBA Key Dates:
August 27- Fresh Hop Registration Opens – Register for Fresh Hop here.
September 19- Fresh Hop Registration Closes
September 26- Fresh Hop Competition Beers Due
September 29- Fresh Hop Judging
October 15- OBA Main Competition Registration Opens
December 14- Final Day for Beer Registration
January 4-7- OBA Competition Beer Drop Off at Breakside Milwaukie
January 18-20 OBA Judge Weekend (Closed Event)
Winners will be announced at the The Oregon Beer Awards ceremony held in late Feb 2019.
View the full list of previous OBA Winners here.
For sponsorships or more information please email Jane Smith – jsmith@wweek.com
Comments