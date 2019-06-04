WHAT TO KNOW:
- A Portland activist who regularly confronts the Vancouver, Wash.-based right-wing organization Patriot Prayer is suing the group’s leader Joey Gibson for defamation. “Bring the slander lawsuit,” Joey Gibson said in a video.
- Texting a sexually explicit image of another person without their permission is about to be illegal in Oregon. A bill unanimously approved Monday is aimed at “revenge porn”—but motivation isn’t part of the expanded ban.
- Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is currently engaged in a battle with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but now he’s also in a court battle with Nike.
- Soccer fans packed Providence Park last weekend, setting a new record for highest attendance in a two-day span. The Timbers Army also unveiled an impressive Enchanted Forest-themed tifo.
- Rep. Greg Smith is a member of the select group that doles out state dollars. He also makes a tidy living from public contracts. It’s perfectly legal.
- The non-profit Built Oregon and Portland-based startup accelerator PIE announced the list of local start-ups that have been selected to receive mentoring in an inaugural accelerator program.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- A new brewery is opening soon in Newport, and it’s already receiving a ton of hype. The head brewer snagged a gold for his hazy IPA at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Need some restaurant inspiration? Here’s our roundup of the top five places to eat this week.
