In 2020 the Oregon Beer Awards will select and celebrate our state's top beers in 30 categories, and honor Oregon's exceptional breweries, bars and festivals in seven additional categories. It is the only statewide double blind beer tasting competition in Oregon.
Important information and dates for 2020:
- Fresh Hop Entry Form – competition opens August 26
- Winners will be announced in Willamette Week in late Oct and again during the Oregon Beer Awards ceremony in February 2020.
- Fresh Hop Registration Closes – September 19
- Fresh Hop Entries Due – Oct 7/8 – Entries must be received at Breakside Brewing Milwaukie
- Fresh Hop judging – October 12
- Oregon Beer Awards competition registration – opens October 14
- OBA deadline for entries – December 20
- OBA Entries Due – January 13, 2020 – Entries must be received at Breakside Brewing Milwaukie
- OBA judging – January 25/26, 2020
- OBA awards ceremony – February 18, 2020
For more information please email Jane Smith – jsmith@wweek.com
