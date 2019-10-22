Adelsheim manages a whopping 200 acres of estate vines in the Chehalem Mountains, just outside Newberg, and its wines are not cheap—most everything runs $75 and up. That makes the $50 price tag on these Blazer wines a comparative bargain. (Even better, 10 percent of the sale price of each bottle goes to benefit the Trail Blazers Foundation.) Each bottle is adorned with eye-catching art by designer Brian Ng, so if it's your dream to drink from a bottle with "Rip City, Baby" emblazoned on it, it's probably worth a buy no matter what the actual product tastes like.