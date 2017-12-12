Sultanov's school teaches classical and contemporary ballet to pre-professional dancers from ages 5 to 19. Since it first opened in 2010, the school has focused on preparing professional-level dancers. But recently, it's gotten even more serious. Two years ago, the academy started sending dancers to the Youth America Grand Prix semifinals in Seattle—the largest pre-professional ballet competition in the world. Eleven students from Sultanov's school have placed in the top tier of their division, and this January, seven of Sultanov's students will compete. Two of the ballerinas at his studio are returning champions—three, if you include Sultanov, who was awarded Outstanding Teacher last year. In January, Sultanov will hold auditions for a new program that's so intensive it's recommended that the dancers accepted take academic classes online instead of going to school.