You can't please everybody, a fact Rusu— a project manager for a local construction company by day—was well aware of when he embarked on his passion project seven years ago. He knew that playing secular Russian music in a city like Portland, where the immi- grant population is overwhelmingly religious, was a risk. But no one else was doing it—at least not without also mixing in English-language songs. If the station was going to be successful, it had to have a hook. So far, it's working out.