My oh my, people sure love to do some racist crap when it comes to dressing up like a "Mexican" on Halloween, although it's not uncommon to see this happening at frat parties year-round and of course, Cinco de Mayo. This particular Mexican stereotype, usually depicted as someone with an oversize sombrero, serape and giant mustache, was made popular in advertisements for Sanka Coffee in the 1940s and the Frito Bandito in the '60s, proliferating the idea that Mexicans are lazy, sneaky, people. When Mexican people and their children aren't stealing jobs from everyone else, they're laying around sucking up resources? Like WHICH IS IT? If you somehow find yourself presented with the opportunity to dress up like this, just think about how it might look to someone who isn't okay with you perpetuating these images of their culture.