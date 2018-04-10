I Spent a Week Going to Portland Spin Classes. Here's What I Learned.

Cold post-class towelettes on a silver tray, a steam shower in the locker room—I wanted to hide out in this studio after class just to exploit all the perks. And the spinning itself was some of the most deceptively difficult of any of the spots I visited. The motivation method here is to prompt self-competition. Sixteen bikes are packed tightly in a mirrored room. The only lights are a small strip of LEDs that line the baseboards and a row of fake candles at the front. "Find the beat," the instructor said, referring to the Spotify playlist she uses to structure the class. To my surprise, I was able to ride my hardest throughout whatever we were doing, which is probably a testament to the teacher's sequencing. "Yasss," the teacher exclaimed often, "work those beautiful asses!" At one point she suggested retraining our brains "to crave the feeling of exhaustion." And while, objectively, that sounds like a masochistic undertaking, the endorphin rush that followed setting fire to my thighs might actually have been worth it.