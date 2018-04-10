The Best New Bike Gear as Recommended by Local Bike Shops.

"It's a stainless-steel bottle cage made by one guy, here in the U.S., in Colorado. I think they're the best bottle cages in the world, and I totally swear by them. They're super-strong. Since they're stainless steel, they don't mark up your bottles. So you can have different colors, and words, the whole thing, and they don't get that black grime on them. And they hold the bottle super-securely. They make a couple different models. The Iris is one of them. You can put your thermos in it, or a tumbler and carry your coffee. It's really versatile."