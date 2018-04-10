Friends on Bikes
Founded last year by Seoul-born, Maryland-raised cyclist Molly Sugar, Friends on Bikes aims to encourage diversity in Portland's cycling scene by supporting women and trans and non-binary people of color. Friends on Bikes regularly hosts group rides and conducts interviews with Portland cyclists of color for the group's blog.
Community Cycling Center
1700 NE Alberta St., 503-287-8786, communitycyclingcenter.org.
Now over 20 years old, Community Cycling Center's long roster of programs includes bike drives for low-income families, bike repair classes and Andando en Bicicletas, which provides free repair services and group rides for Latinx immigrant families in the Cully neighborhood. Though it's not a part of a specific program, Community Cycling also lends bikes to Portland's Black Girls Do Bike chapter.
Women Bike
An offshoot of the Street Trust, Women Bike organizes regular rides. But similar to Black Girls Do Bike, one of the organization's most valuable resources is its Facebook group, which has more than 1,000 members. You can request a bike mentor, or air your grievances with the patriarchy to an empathetic crowd 24/7.
Bikin' Betties
Before McQuarters took over Black Girls Do Bike, she regularly rode with Bikin' Betties, and even used its routes for the first few rides she led. The women and non-binary group ride is held every Monday night. The routes change, but all abide by a policy of "no rider left behind."
Women on Wheels
One of Portland's longest-running and most active all-women cycling groups, Women on Wheels hosts rides every week, sometimes even every few days. Its events include monthly bike tours of Portland art galleries, group rides up Mount Tabor, plus happy-hour and coffee-shop meetups for women and non-binary cyclists.
