Portland Finally Has the Resources to Become an Elite Bike City. But More Money Means Different Problems.

In fact, you could say it was Portland's poverty, or at least our cheapskate culture, that made us one of the country's best cities for biking in the first place. For most of the past 100 years, Portland was too broke to build freeways or subways or even off-street bike paths, like other U.S. cities did. So in the '90s, we decided to do the cheapest thing imaginable and just add stripes to streets as they were being repaved. We called them "bike lanes."