Five Portland Cyclists Share Their Favorite Secret Rides.

Mount Scott hardly seems like bike haven. "The problem is, most people think of Mount Scott the way that you would drive," says Guettler, "which, no way, man, I would never ride up those [roads]." Guettler's route veers off the I-205 bike path at Southeast Flavel Street. From there, use Knapp Street to get to 105th Avenue, which takes you into Willamette National Cemetery, where Guettler's route takes a 5-mile loop. "It's just really nice and peaceful and really no cars at all," he says. "I always go on the day after Memorial Day. They have little American flags on each grave. Otherwise, you don't really see the graves. It's just a sea of grass." The cemetery is hilly, but the ride's most intense climb is yet to come. The loop spits you back onto Flavel by the I-205 path, where you can either call it quits and get back on the bike path or take 92nd Avenue to the Johnson Creek Trail to climb the 800 feet up Mount Scott. After the descent from Mount Scott, Guettler's network of neighborhood roads takes you over Scott Creek and past Scouters Mountain. The intersection of Southeast Foster and Troge roads is your turnaround point for the 7 miles back to the I-205 path. You can either go back exactly the way you came, or use Southeast William Otty Road to get back to 92nd and skip the climb back up and down Mount Scott.