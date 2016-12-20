Soaking in Bagby Hot Springs Is a Portland Rite of Passage

To get to Bagby's complex of communal and private baths, you have to hike for 1.4 miles from the parking lot off a U.S. Forest Service road in Mount Hood National Forest. My wheezing, molding, late-'90s Saturn Ion did fine on the snow, but things got more arduous when we started hiking. One-point-four miles seems like forever in soaked denim and tennis shoes, with a creeping dread that your front is being exposed with every grimacing step.