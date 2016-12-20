Timberline Lodge is Oregon's Most Famous Building, And a Decent Hotel

When you're an icon, amenities are negotiable.

Timberline Lodge is definitely an icon—the richly appointed ski lodge is the most famous building in the state, and probably would be even if Stanley Kubrick never made The Shining.

Perched just below the glaciers that provide the nation's only late-summer skiing, it's a 40,000-square-foot curio cabinet filled with tiny pieces from the artists and artisans towed up this mountain for steady work during the Great Depression.

We're still between Depressions, so you plunk down $250 for a small wood-paneled room and plunk yourself in front of the stone fireplaces that feed the massive chimney that climbs nearly 100 feet. Look in any direction, and you're in an adjunct art museum with a huge collection of works by C.S. Price, who the state historical society has said "may be Oregon's most important and influential painter." There's also a watercolor and several statues by late, great local Tom Hardy, who made the bronze eagle seal on the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial. It's all interspersed with functional folk art, like the hand-carved stair rails emblazoned with animal forms. Soak it in at the heated outdoor pool with some hot cocoa or a $60 bottle of Argyle brut.

As ski lodges go, our experience was a little, uh, rustic. The steam-heat system, original to the vintage lodge, broke down in our room, causing much folly. The food is fine for German tourists, but not the Swiss. A random fire alarm went off just after breakfast—not trivial when you're in an old wooden building with fireplaces and it's 10 degrees outside. An Old Fashioned made with Pendleton was watery and larded up with candied orange. The aggressively casual front desk sent me sliding down to the day lodge for another lift-ticket wicket because "they only give me so many."

But you should, at least once, wake up at 6,000 feet and look through the frosted panes inside the walls of the state's most impressive building.

Welcome to the Portland Winter Bucket List

Soaking in Bagby Hot Springs Is a Portland Rite of Passage

The Yard Apartment Building Now Has a Fancy Indoor Hot Spring

Huber's Historic Spanish Coffee Is an Institution, But Not As Old As You Might Think

Catch a Fire at Hale Pele, One of the Nation's Great New-Wave Tiki Bars

Out In East Portland, a Zen Master of Tea Brings You Into the Moment

One of Portland's Top Chefs is Reviving the Russian Tea Tradition

The Grotto is a Shrine To Old Portland Tradition

Cheer The Fuck Up, With This Local DIY Choir

Timberline Lodge is Oregon's Most Famous Building, And a Decent Hotel

Suttle Lake Lodge Brings New Portland Sensibilities To The Wilds of Central Oregon

You Can See The Next Kevin Garnett at the Les Schwab Invitational

Former Blazer Terry Porter is Making University of Portland Hoops Relevant

Dan & Louis has Been Shucking Oysters Downtown for a Century

Get Tipsy and Eat Oysters You've Never Seen Before in a Grocery-Store Fish Market

Macy's Santaland Brought Back its Wonderful Kiddie Train (Sorta)

Sit On Hipster Santa's Lap Because…Portlandia

Your Last-Chance List of Now-or-Never Winter Deadlines in Portland