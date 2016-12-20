Timberline Lodge is Oregon's Most Famous Building, And a Decent Hotel

We're still between Depressions, so you plunk down $250 for a small wood-paneled room and plunk yourself in front of the stone fireplaces that feed the massive chimney that climbs nearly 100 feet. Look in any direction, and you're in an adjunct art museum with a huge collection of works by C.S. Price, who the state historical society has said "may be Oregon's most important and influential painter." There's also a watercolor and several statues by late, great local Tom Hardy, who made the bronze eagle seal on the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial. It's all interspersed with functional folk art, like the hand-carved stair rails emblazoned with animal forms. Soak it in at the heated outdoor pool with some hot cocoa or a $60 bottle of Argyle brut.