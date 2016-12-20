One of Portland's Top Chefs is Reviving the Russian Tea Tradition

Recently, my friend Sarah was singing the praises of Christmastime at the Heathman Hotel's historic Tea Court Lounge as being one of the last slices of the soulful Old Portland that's fast melting away. Decorated with a towering Christmas tree and sparkling ornaments the size of beach balls, it "transports us back to a time when Donald Trump was just another bankrupt Jersey casino owner and FAO Schwarz was still open to induce awe with its outlandish toys," Sarah says.