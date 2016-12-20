Your Last-Chance List of Now-or-Never Winter Deadlines in Portland

Dec. 26: Last day to see Michael Allen Harrison's Christmas concert
Michael Allen Harrison is our local John Tesh, and his annual run of holiday shows is a tradition that's just as Old Portland as Elliott Smith and Satyricon. The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave., 503-222-2031. 5 and 8 pm. $22.50-$49.50. All ages.
Dec. 26: Last performance of The Nutcracker
Every year, the children of local rich families show up on a ballet stage next to some of Portland's finest dancers. Here's your last chance to see them. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335. 2 and 7:30 pm. $34-$105.
Dec. 28: Last ride of the Polar Express
The last ride on the Christmas train to Hood River and back departs for the final time today. After that, find your hot cocoa on happy elves elsewhere. Mthoodrr.com. $41-$61.
Dec. 30: The Grotto takes its lights down
After tonight, the lights get unplugged, and the National Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother goes back to being a plain old outdoor Catholic shrine and botanical garden. The Grotto, 8840 NE Skidmore St., 503-254-7371. 5-9:30 pm. $11.
Dec. 31: The last show ever at Jimmy Mak's
There are rumblings the Portland jazz mecca may still see a rebirth in the coming months, but for now, the final scheduled show at the iconic Pearl District club is a New Year's Eve concert with R&B orchestra Soul Vaccination. Jimmy Mak's, 221 NW 10th Ave., 503-295-6542. 7:30 pm (all ages) and 10 pm (21+). Sold out.
Dec. 31: Peacock Lane
Still not beginning to see the lights? The houses go dark after New Year's Eve, at which point the residents of Peacock Lane become regular, everyday NIMBYs, indistinguishable from everyone else in the Stop Demolishing Portland group. Between Southeast Stark and Belmont streets, one block east of Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard.
Dec. 31: Tony's Tavern
True Christmas spirit isn't found at H&M. It's at tinsel-free Tony's, which holds funerals for 20-year regulars and keeps its beer cheap for the guys on fixed incomes. Kiss it goodbye for us tonight. Tony's Tavern, 1955 W Burnside St., 503-228-8527.
Jan. 1: ZooLights
Each year, The Oregonian fills with quotes from zoo officials who swear that a million and a half twinkling Christmas lights don't keep the animals awake or make them too nervous. Anyway, it's pretty. Oregon Zoo, 4001 SW Canyon Road, oregonzoo.org. 5-9 pm. $14.95.
Jan. 1: Warhol show at PAM closes
The largest Warhol exhibit ever is in Portland, which is pretty dope. There's more than just Marilyn and soup, like Mick Jagger and buttholes! Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., 503-226-2811, portlandartmuseum.org. $19.99 for non-members.
Jan. 3: The Pioneer Courthouse Square tree
This year, the Christmas tree saw more protests than it usually does. Around the holidays, these will most likely disappear, but local choirs won't. Bundle up, grab some Starbucks and spend time staring up at the biggest Christmas tree in the city's biggest living room. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., 503-223-1613.
Jan. 8: Last Imago Theatre show
The building Imago Theatre has occupied for 20-plus years is for sale. The final showing of La Belle, an elaborately staged steampunk retelling of Beauty and the Beast, is the last show at the venue. Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave., imagotheatre.com. Noon and 3:30 pm. $24.50-$42.50.
Jan. 20: Inauguration Day, or the End of America
If you have any business to conduct in America, get it done before this day.
