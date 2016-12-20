Dan & Louis has Been Shucking Oysters Downtown for a Century

Dan & Louis is one of the only oyster bar so old school it still serves cocktail sauce with its oysters, alongside horsey sauce and a rose mignonette so fine the onions appear to be dust. Don't use them. Sauce your oysters with the brine from the oysters themselves. The bar takes oyster delivery Tuesday to Friday, making Tuesday a very fine day to get a fresh dozen, maybe from either the fifth generation of the Wachsmuths or the second of the Costas.