The Oregon Beer Awards select and celebrate our state's top beers in 22 categories, and honor Oregon's exceptional breweries, bars and festivals in eight additional categories. It is the only statewide double blind beer tasting competition in Oregon. Last year, OBA recognized 42 medalists in 14 categories out of 525 individual entries by 78 breweries in 25 cities. In 2016-17, 974 beers were entered by 112 breweries in 34 cities. We invite all craft beer enthusiasts to join us February 28 at Revolution Hall for the "Academy Awards of Oregon Beer."