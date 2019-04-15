The Kickstarter campaign went live today, though renovations are already underway as part of a remodel to improve sight-lines to the stage and transform a walk-in freezer into a podcast recording studio. Kickstand, which hosts improv classes and shows around town, is also partnering with iconic Portland video store Movie Madness to create a VHS-themed lounge. The organization will soon be able to apply for grants to get other efforts off the ground, like ASL-interpreted performances, after fully transitioning to a nonprofit model.