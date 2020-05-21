After a year of upheaval within the company, the Portland Opera has decided to postpone its entire 2020-2021 season.
The decision follows the cancelation of the final three shows in its current season, which would have taken place between May and July.
"Every time the governor has a press conference," general director Sue Dixon tells WW, "I get this sinking feeling of, 'What else is going to happen to our industry?'"
Though the opera is hardly the only Portland institution that's been forced to cancel programing and sustain heavy losses, the opera was just beginning to emerge from years of much-publicized financial problems.
"It adds to the losses from our recent cancelation and it really amplifies our financial challenges," Dixon about the postponement. "We've been really open and transparent about our financial challenges."
After years of a substantial deficit, Christopher Mattaliano, the opera's general director for the past 16 years, stepped down last July. Dixon helmed the company as interim director until she officially took the job in October.
The company released a multi-year strategic plan—intended to stabilize the company and expand its reach—as recently as last fall.
Dixon says the company hasn't had to scrap the plan, but they have had to re-evaluate its implementation. Initially, the opera's immediate goal was to become financially solvent. But that's no longer possible now they've had to postpone shows for which the company has already contracted artists and developed marketing plans—investments that they has no idea when they'll see returns from.
"We're hoping that was can move all of those agreements to another date to be determined," says Dixon. "But we're still having those conversations."
Instead, the company is now "jumping ahead to year three" of the plan, "which is really about commissioning new works and collaborations and maybe co-producing with other opera companies."
For now, that means fast-tracking commissions, including works for the social distancing era that take into account the acoustic effect of keeping singers and musicians 6 feet apart.
"Normal doesn't exists anymore," says Dixon. "So really this is a time for experimentation."
Still, necessity birthing invention is only so much of a silver lining.
"It's been heartbreaking all around," says Dixon. "For our staff, for our artists that we engaged."
Comments