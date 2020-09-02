A Portland Media Accessibility Organization Has Launched an All-Local Online Streaming Service

In case you didn't get the memo, Rebecca Burrell has news for you: Portland is no longer putting birds on things.

"I think, as a city, we're way past the Portlandia stereotype now," says Burrell, director of strategy for Open Signal. "I think people are trying to figure out what Portland is now that we're getting a totally different type of media attention."

If you're trying to understand what Portland is now—or what it could be—go to the Open Signal website and tune to the media arts center's new digital network. There, you'll find taped content and livestreams covering everything from activism and faith to art and comedy.

Launched in 2017, Open Signal evolved from the public access television nonprofit Portland Community Media. Since Open Signal's video production studios have only partially reopened, the new network offers the organization a chance to extend its currently limited reach.

"This new digital network is something that we've been talking about for years," says Daniela Serna, Open Signal's communications manager. "In a way, the pandemic gave us the time [to create it] and the need was super-pressing for it to happen."

The network launched Aug. 22 with a seven-hour fundraiser for the Our Stories, Our Lives Black Media Maker Response Fund. Other offerings include short films from Echo Productions—which has helped underrepresented young filmmakers create everything from cooking videos to a dreamy rumination on nature and injustice—and an upcoming video game designed by Colombia-born Portland artist Laura Camila Medina that Serna cryptically describes as "a walk" through Medina's memory.

What comes next for the network will depend on Portland.

"As an organization," Burrell says, "I would say we have no problem changing plans at the last minute if we feel like there's something else we need to do that's more relevant."

A Pandemic Has Crippled Portland's Biggest Arts Season. But That Hasn't Stopped Local Artists From Creating.

The Nation's Longest-Running Weekly Screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Has Continued During the Pandemic in an Almost Empty Theater

Emma Berger's Mural of George Floyd Sparked a Massive Community Art Project Downtown

Photographer Linneas Boland-Godbey Hosts Art Therapy for Activists

Two Artist-Run Projects Have Teamed Up to Create an Emergency Relief Fund for BIPOC Artists

Many Portland Arts Venues Are Closed, but That Doesn't Mean That Nothing Is Happening. Here Are the 20 Best Things to Do, Watch and Livestream This Fall.

A Local Activist Group Holds Free Weekly Movie Nights, Both to Recover From the Protests and as a Form of Activism on Their Own

Portland's Laid-Off Stage Hands Have Made and Donated Thousands of Masks During the Pandemic

A Portland Media Accessibility Organization Has Launched an All-Local Online Streaming Service

With Venues Closed Indefinitely, Jazz Musician Kerry Politzer Has Started Hosting Shows in Her Driveway

Photographer Intisar Abioto Has Added "Muralist" to Her Résumé With a Work That Pays Tribute to Black Women and Girls