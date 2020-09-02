Many Portland Arts Venues Are Closed, but That Doesn't Mean That Nothing Is Happening. Here Are the 20 Best Things to Do, Watch and Livestream This Fall.

Venice VR Expanded



While many major local events have been shut down, one of the biggest art events in the world is coming to Portland. The Venice Biennial—arguably the most prestigious every-other-year art survey—is launching its first virtual reality showcase, and its only U.S. outpost will be here in Portland. Hosted by NW Film Center, the 44 different VR programs set up throughout the Portland Art Museum's ornate ballroom will include an abstract void created by a French filmmaker, a Sweedish director's take on Alice in Wonderland, adventures into space, and an animated game by Iron Man director Jon Favreau. Portland Art Museum's Fields Ballroom, 1219 SW Park Ave., portlandartmuseum.org. Through Sept. 12. $25.