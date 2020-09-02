Photographer Linneas Boland-Godbey Hosts Art Therapy for Activists

That place was Irving Park. On a sunny Wednesday afternoon in the second week of August, nearly 200 people showed up at the Northeast Fremont Street park. Community members donated paint, markers, chalk, canvas and cardboard. There were activists who gave speeches, calming lo-fi music that played in the background, and food provided by Snack Bloc. Some people bedazzled masks, others painted on canvas or made cardboard signs. Some attendees were professional artists, like multidisciplinary musician, artist and model Tazha Williams, but most were just protesters looking for a different outlet for their frustration and a break from the tear gas.