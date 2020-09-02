Two Artist-Run Projects Have Teamed Up to Create an Emergency Relief Fund for BIPOC Artists

NTP and BAEP have been working to provide tangible support for Portland artists of color long before the pandemic. Since its inception in 2016, NTP has been awarding grants of $250 to $1,250 to Black and POC Portlanders through their Drinking Gourd Fellowship. Run by artist Sharita Towne, BAEP works with organizations around town to ensure that BIPOC artists have access to the resources they need. Both efforts are intended to help artists not only showcase their work in a space where it's understood but provide spaces where their artistic prowess isn't analyzed against white dominance and supremacy.